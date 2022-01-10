Jamuna Bank organise free medical camp in Narsingdi

Banking

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 04:22 pm

Jamuna Bank organise free medical camp in Narsingdi

Jamuna Bank Foundation organised a free medical camp at Balushair High School in Narsingdi. 

The destitute locals received free eye, gynecology, diabetes, pediatrics and general medical services from the camp, reads a press release.

Some 3,567 patients were treated at the medical camp with free medicines and 417 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery.

Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, chairman of Jamuna Bank Executive Committee and Jamuna Bank Foundation, was present as the chief guest on the occasion. 

Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO of Jamuna Bank, presided over the programme. 

Local Union Parishad Chairman Enamul Haque Shahin was present as special guest. 

Senior officials of the bank's head office, officials and employees of the adjacent branches of Jamuna Bank, local dignitaries and a large number of patients were also present. 

 

