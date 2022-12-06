Jamuna Bank Limited inaugurates Gangni branch

Jamuna Bank Limited recently inaugurated a branch in Gangni, Meherpur district.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed virtually inaugurated the branch as the chief guest, said a press release.

Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of the bank presided over the programme.

Director of the bank Kanutosh Majumder and Independent Director Md Humayun Kabir Khan were also present as special guests.

A large number of customers including local public representatives, dignitaries and branch heads were also present on the occasion.

Besides, officers and employees of the head office and all the branches of the bank were present in person and virtually.