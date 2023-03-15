Jamuna Bank inaugurates sub-branch in Zirabo, Ashulia

Jamuna Bank Limited has inaugurated "Zirabo Sub Branch" in Ashulia.

It aims to provide modern banking services with this new branch.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited & Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was the program's chief guest and inaugurator.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the program.

Director of the Bank Kanutosh Majumder was present as a special guest on occasion.

Besides, the higher officials from the head office, branch managers of the nearest branches, local representatives, dignitaries and many customers also joined the inauguration ceremony.