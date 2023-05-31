IFIC Bank inaugurates Madaripur Branch

31 May, 2023
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IFIC Bank has opened a new branch in Madaripur with the aim to include every people in the largest banking network with the largest number of branches and uposhakha in the country.

Now, the number of branches and uposhakhas of IFIC Bank has reached the number of 1276.

On 31 May, Bir Muktijoddha Shajahan Khan, M.P, presidium member of Awami League inaugurated Madaripur Branch of IFIC as the chief guest. Moniruzzaman Fakir, additional PS of Madaripur district and Md Rafiqul Islam, head of Branch Business, IFIC were also present in the opening ceremony.

Other officials of the bank and respected customers, dignitaries of the area were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

 

