Dutch-Bangla Bank opens branch at Lalbagh

29 December, 2022, 07:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dutch-Bangla Bank opened its 238th Branch at Lalbagh (B.S Tower, 1st floor, Holding No. 63, Haronath Ghosh Road, Lalbag, Chawkbazar) Dhaka on 29 December. 

Abul Kashem Md. Shirin, managing director and CEO of the Bank formally inaugurated the branch. A Dua Mahfil was held seeking blessings of the Almighty Allah for the successful operation of the branch, prosperity of the business community, depositors and stakeholders of the Bank.

Like other Dutch-Bangla Bank branches, this branch will provide On-line Banking facilities including ATM and CRM services, Retail, SME and Corporate loans, Credit Card, Agent Banking, Mobile Banking and Foreign Remittance services to the clients from the opening day.

Local dignitaries, businessmen, industrialists and other guests attended the opening programme. Among others, the deputy managing director and high officials of Dutch-Bangla Bank were also present in the programme. 

