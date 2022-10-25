Jamuna Bank launches 3 sub-branches in Rangpur

Jamuna Bank Limited inaugurated "Mahigonj sub-branch" under Pirgacha branch, "Ulipur sub-branch" under Kurigram branch, and "Shathibari sub-branch" under Rangpur branch with the conviction of the state of the earth and modern banking services.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest, said a press release.

Jamuna Bank Director Md Sirajul Islam Varosa inaugurated the branches.

Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme.

High officials from the head office, employees from nearest branches and other local dignitaries were also present at the programme. The bank's Chairman Nur Mohammed expressed his vision to incorporate unbanked people into banking services and to provide excellent service for the clients while making economic activities more dynamic.