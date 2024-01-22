Clinic director, 2 others detained for selling newborn in Rangpur

The authorities of Holy Crescent Hospital in Rangpur have been accused of selling a newborn baby as the parents could not pay the hospital bill.

On 17 January, the director of the hospital took the initiative to sell the newborn baby without the knowledge of the mother, after she could not pay the bill, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Abu Maruf Hossain.

With the help of the child's father Wasim Akram, the director of the hospital, MS Rahman Rony, sold the child to his former acquaintances Jerina Akhter Bithi and Rubel Hossain Ratan for Tk 40,000, he said at a press conference on Sunday.

MS Rahman Rony, Rubel Hossain Ratan and Jerina Akhter Bithi were detained, he said.

Laboni Akhter's child was born at the hospital on 13 January.

Laboni Akhter filed a complaint with Kotwali Police Station. Police rescued the newborn from the city's central Pirzabad area on Sunday and returned it to her mother.