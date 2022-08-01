IBBL launches month long campaign on fintech

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) launched a month-long campaign titled "All of Your Banking Through Fin Tech" on Monday.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the campaign as chief guest at Islami Bank Tower, said a press release.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing directors, addressed the function as special guests.

Md Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, deputy managing director, presided over the programme while Engr AFM Kamaluddin, deputy managing director, addressed the welcome speech.

Mohammed Monirul Moula said, "IBBL has been working to achieve sustainable development goals in line with the government's dynamic initiative."

He added that the bank contributes to the digital transformation of the country through the extension of modern fintech services.

He also advised all employees of the bank to work for improving the bank assets quality and expanding digital services.

Md Nayer Azam, Md Siddiqur Rahman, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Mohammed Shabbir, deputy managing directors, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO, SM Rabiul Hassan, principal of IBTRA, Md Maksudur Rahman, and Miftah Uddin, senior executive vice presidents, along with senior executives of the bank, were present on the occasion.

The head of zones, head of branches and sub-branch in-charges of the bank attended the function through a virtual platform.