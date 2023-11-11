Islami Bank provides 2.5 lakh blankets to PM's relief fund

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC has provided 2.5 lakh blankets to the prime minister's relief fund for the cold-stricken people.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received the blankets from Dr Tanveer Ahmad, vice chairman and Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank at Gonobhaban on Friday (10 November), reads a press release.

Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder, chairman of Bangladesh Association of Banks, was present on the occasion among others.