IBBL holds board meeting
A Board of Directors meeting of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held virtually on 30 October (Sunday).
Chairman of the bank Professor Md Nazmul Hassan, PhD, presided over the meeting, reads a press release.
Vice Chairmen Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi & Md Shahabuddin, representative of Islamic Development Bank Dr Areef Suleman, Managing Director & CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula, Additional Managing Director & Company Secretary JQM Habibullah, FCS, and other directors of the bank attended the meeting.