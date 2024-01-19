Complaints against banks surge while settlements dwindle

Banking

Zainal Abadin
19 January, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 09:40 am

Related News

Complaints against banks surge while settlements dwindle

In FY23, 18% of customer complaints remained unresolved at the Bangladesh Bank

Zainal Abadin
19 January, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 09:40 am

  

The number of complaints from customers of banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) regarding various banking-related irregularities has been rising year-on-year while the rate of settling these complaints has been on the decline.

The Bangladesh Bank could not settle 18% of customer complaints in the past fiscal year, raising concerns about the effectiveness of consumer protection measures.

Pointing to a potential link with the ongoing election year, bankers noted a decrease in visits by the Central Bank's special inspection teams to banks, potentially weakening oversight and contributing to the backlog of unresolved complaints.

According to the central bank's yearly report, the Bangladesh Bank received 10,542 complaints in the fiscal 2022-23. Of these, 8,682 complaints were successfully settled, indicating a resolution rate of 82.36%.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The rate of complaint disposal was 91.42% in the preceding FY22, and 100% in the fiscal year before that.

The report also indicates a 50% reduction in the central bank's special inspections in FY23, with 94 special inspections carried out compared to 179 in FY22.

A central bank official, who did not want to be named, told TBS that banks regularly introduce new products or services to the market. The escalating number of banks, expanding service scope, and rigorous oversight are contributing factors to the rise in complaints.

The official said card transactions are on a continuous rise, and mobile banking has become a widely favoured means of conducting transactions. Consequently, as banking services expand, the overall service scope of banks is gradually broadening. The entire banking sector is expanding in parallel with the economy, leading to a natural increase in the number of complaints.

However, the official emphasised that for the sector's growth to be beneficial, it is crucial to ensure the effective resolution of these complaints.

As per the Bangladesh Bank report, individuals facing harassment while seeking banking and financial services or having any complaints can report to the Financial Integrity and Customer Services Department (FICSD) of the central bank. The Vigilance and Anti-Fraud Division of FICSD actively monitors the banking sector through specialised inspections, aiming to prevent and diminish irregularities, corruption, and fraud within the industry.

The FICSD carries out targeted inspection operations in banks, NBFIs, cooperative societies, or other entities based on the significance of the complaints received. These inspections are initiated independently, taking into account various sources, under the direction of higher authorities, or in response to requests from other departments.

When asked about the complaints and their disposal, Mazbaul Haque, executive director and spokesperson of the Bangladesh Bank, told TBS that the settlement of complaints depends on the nature of the matter. Those that can be settled immediately are settled quickly and those with legal complications take time.

He said the central bank often engages in discussions with the implicated bank to resolve the complaint. Once the actual cause is determined, the central bank proceeds to take legal action. These are the standard procedures for central banks which are carried out following established rules.

Amid the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, several private banks terminated staff, with allegations of coercion being applied for resignations. In response, the Bangladesh Bank issued an order to halt the layoffs and reinstate those employees who were terminated or compelled to resign due to the coronavirus. 

However, the banks did not comply with this directive, compelling the affected individuals to seek legal recourse. Many of these unemployed bankers lodged complaints with the central bank, resulting in a surge in the number of complaints.

As per the FICSD, customers typically lodge complaints which fall into 13 categories, encompassing issues such as General Banking Interruptions, Bank Guarantee Problems, Concerns about Notes and Coins, Dissatisfaction with Customer Service, Legal Notices, Loans and Advances, Fees and Charges, Local Trade Bills, Foreign Trade Bills, Check Forgery, Remittances, Cards, and Mobile Banking.  

Economy / Top News

Bangladesh / Banks / Settlement / banking sector in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Demand for electric cooking appliances has increased in the Bangladeshi market due to the gas crisis worsening in winter. Photo: Nayem Ali

Gas woes ignite a surge in demand for alternative cooker

4h | Panorama
Al Capone, also known as &quot;Scarface,&quot; was an infamous American gangster and crime boss who gained notoriety during the Prohibition era as the boss of the Chicago Outfit. Photo: Collected

Why Al Capone is still the most famous mobster ever

2h | Panorama
Dr Fahmida Khatun. Sketch: TBS

Effective market management could contribute to a moderated inflation rate

3h | Panorama
The shutters of the shop are opened, albeit on a limited basis, only 2-4 times a month, and exclusively during the night. Photos: Bidhan Rebeiro and Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

So Long, Farewell, Sagar Publishers

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

14h | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

15h | Videos
Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

16h | Videos
New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

18h | Videos