Community Bank Bangladesh Limited holds 27th board meeting 

Banking

TBS Report 
28 October, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 03:44 pm

Community Bank Bangladesh Limited has held its 27th board meeting at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on Wednesday. 

The meeting was chaired by the Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh and chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited Dr Benazir Ahmed BPM (Bar). 

During the meeting, important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agendas of the bank. 

Among the Board Members, Dr Md. Moinur Rahman Chowdhury, BPM (Bar), additional IG (administration & inspection) Bangladesh Police, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, BPM, PPM, DG (additional IG), RAB, Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, BPM, DIG (HR), Bangladesh Police, Habibur Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), DIG-Dhaka Range, Bangladesh Police, Dr Shoeb Reaz Alam, additional DIG (Development-Revenue-1), Bangladesh Police, Md. Ferdoush Ali Chowdhury, AIG (Welfare Trust), Bangladesh Police, Masud Khan, FCA, FCMA, independent director, Kazi Masihur Rahman, independent director, Dr Abdullah Al Mahmud, independent director and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, managing director & CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited were present in the meeting. 
 

