Cold storage owners get 1.5 more months to apply for loan rescheduling

Banking

TBS Report
09 October, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 07:57 pm

Related News

Cold storage owners get 1.5 more months to apply for loan rescheduling

Under the current rules set by the central bank, the down payment for rescheduling loans below Tk100 crore stands at 4.50%, while loans exceeding Tk500 crore require a down payment of 2.50%.

TBS Report
09 October, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 07:57 pm
Cold storage owners get 1.5 more months to apply for loan rescheduling

Cold storage owners now have an extended deadline of until 30 November to apply for the rescheduling of their default loans, according to a circular issued by the central bank on Monday.

According to the circular, borrowers from the cold storage business can reschedule their default loan for a period of 10 years. They will also be granted a one-year grace period for the repayment of their rescheduled loans.

This move by the central bank is aimed at supporting the cold storage business, recognising its significance in preserving perishable agricultural and food products, Md Mezbaul Haque, executive director and spokesperson of the Bangladesh Bank, told The Business Standard.

Under the current rules set by the central bank, the down payment for rescheduling loans below Tk100 crore stands at 4.50%, while loans exceeding Tk500 crore require a down payment of 2.50%.

The central bank spokesperson said, "Ours is an agriculture-based country. We are producing a lot of products but due to a lack of storage facilities, huge amounts of crops are wasted every year. For this reason, the cold storage businesshas been given this facility."

He further said that many cold storage owners have closed their businesses due to defaulting on loans, but now they can reopen their cold storages by regularizing their default loans. At the same time, they will be able to get new loans according to their needs.

According to sector insiders, Bangladesh currently has 415 cold storages, with approximately 25 lakh tonnes of potatoes stored in 350 of these facilities. The remaining cold storages accommodate various imported food products.

As per the central bank's circular, two separate calculations must be made for the principal and interest of customers' loans as of 30 June. Interest will be applied to the principal based on the existing rules and the bank-customer relationship. Even if a loan is rescheduled, provisions must be maintained, and the provision cannot be transferred to the income sector without the actual recovery of the loan.

The central bank says that banks must recover the principal amount of a loan in the first place, and then they will collect the interest saved as a block. However, interest and principal must be recovered within nine years, it clarifies.

These loans will be repaid in six months' instalments, says the central bank's circular, adding, "However, the boards of directors of the banks will decide at their own discretion to give interest waiver facility on these loans."

Customers who are currently in default even after taking the rescheduling and restructuring facilities earlier will also get the rescheduling facility. However, this facility will not be applicable in the case of loans created through fraud.

Economy / Top News

loan rescheduling / Cold storage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

10h | Panorama
Several former clients pointed out that BMA&#039;s address on their contract paper and Facebook page was non-existent. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Clients allege fraud and unreliable service

11h | Panorama
The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

1d | Wheels
Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

1h | TBS World
How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

9h | TBS World
Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

23h | TBS World
Buffet of footpaths

Buffet of footpaths

1d | TBS Food