Potato prices may rise above Tk50/kg this year: Cold Storage Association

TBS Report
28 March, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 04:03 pm

File photo of potato/Unsplash
File photo of potato/Unsplash

Consumers might have to buy potatoes for over Tk50 per kg this year due to low production, said Bangladesh Cold Storage Association.

"Last year the potatoes which were stored in cold storage were bought for Tk8-12 per kg. The potatoes that are being stored this time are bought for Tk25-30 per kg from farmers. The price will be much higher when these potatoes hit the market," said President of Bangladesh Cold Storage Association Mostafa Azad Chowdhury during a "meet the press" organised by the association along with Saver International Limited in Paltan today (28 March).

Potatoes are currently being sold at a rate of Tk45 per kg in the Dhaka market.

He said due to the effects of climate change, natural calamities and diseases, the production of potatoes has decreased by at least 20% this year. At the same time due to financial crisis and market volatility, the farmers have harvested at least 30% of the potatoes early and sold them in the market as they were getting good prices.

Cold storages in Munshiganj have stored 30% less potatoes this year, places like Thakurgaon, Rangpur have stored 10-20% less potatoes, added Mostafa Azad Chowdhury.

These factors will ultimately result in high potato prices, he warns.

Entrepreneurs demand low interest capital to invest in cold storage

Currently, there are more than 400 cold storages in the country where potatoes are stored. But to ensure the country's food security, entrepreneurs want to make new investments in cold storage to store various products including onions, tomatoes, carrots, meat, and dates.

For this, the entrepreneurs of this sector want low interest capital from the government.

Sostafa Azad Chowdhury, president of Cold Storage Association, said, "At present, the interest rate on bank loans is 13-14%. If we project with high interest loans, it will be difficult to make it profitable. For this reason, if the government gives us a loan at 3-4% interest through Bangladesh Bank, or by taking funds from abroad, then we can invest in this sector.

He said, "There are four chambers in the cold storages of the country. For those that are doing poorly, one or two chambers may be used specifically for storing onions or other perishable produce. For this we need investment, that is the support we are seeking from the government."

Bangladesh Cold Storage Association and Saver International Limited are organising a three-day exhibition from 16 to 18 May at ICCB in Bashundhara regarding the role of cold storage in the supply chain. It will have exhibitions on various technologies of cold storage.

 

potatoes / Cold storage / production

