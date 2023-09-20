Munshiganj traders start selling potatoes from cold storages

Traders in Munshiganj have started selling potatoes from cold storages following the instructions of the district administration.

According to government instructions, 56,000 sacks of potatoes weighing 50 kg each are expected to come out of the storages in the next three days.

The selling of potatoes started from different cold storages in the district on Wednesday (20 September) afternoon. However, most of the cold storages were selling the vegetable at the wholesale price of Tk30 per kg instead of the government fixed price of Tk27.

Meanwhile, in the face of defiance from traders, Munshiganj Deputy Commissioner Abu Zafar Ripon has directed to sell potatoes at a maximum of Tk37 in the retail markets of Munshiganj.

Abu Zafar said the district administration and a team of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection will monitor the markets to ensure the sale of potatoes at the fixed price of Tk37.

If the instructions are disobeyed, fines will be imposed, he added.