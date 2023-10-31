Commerce ministry directs DCs to ensure potatoes are sold at govt fixed prices in cold storages

File photo of potato/Unsplash
File photo of potato/Unsplash

The government has directed district commissioners to ensure that potatoes are sold at the price fixed by the government at the cold storage level. 

Ministry of Commerce issued a letter in this regard on Monday (30 October).

It directed the district commissioners to ensure that potatoes are being sold at the cold storages at the government-fixed price (Tk26-27 per kg) from 1 November. 

Many potato traders are selling potatoes at a higher price than the price set by the government at the cold storage and retail levels; in such conditions, the district commissioners will assign the responsibility of supervising one or more storage to a competent officer at the district or upazila level, it added. 

On 14 September, the government fixed the selling price of potatoes at Tk 26-27 per kg at the cold storage level and 35-36 per kg at the retail stage.

However, that is not being maintained. 

The government also decided to allow the import of potatoes to bring the prices down.

