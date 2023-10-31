Commerce ministry directs DCs to ensure potatoes are sold at govt fixed prices in cold storages

The government has directed district commissioners to ensure that potatoes are sold at the price fixed by the government at the cold storage level.

Ministry of Commerce issued a letter in this regard on Monday (30 October).

It directed the district commissioners to ensure that potatoes are being sold at the cold storages at the government-fixed price (Tk26-27 per kg) from 1 November.

Many potato traders are selling potatoes at a higher price than the price set by the government at the cold storage and retail levels; in such conditions, the district commissioners will assign the responsibility of supervising one or more storage to a competent officer at the district or upazila level, it added.

On 14 September, the government fixed the selling price of potatoes at Tk 26-27 per kg at the cold storage level and 35-36 per kg at the retail stage.

However, that is not being maintained.

The government also decided to allow the import of potatoes to bring the prices down.