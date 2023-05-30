BFIU seeks action against SBAC Bank official for using its name to collect Khulna mayor's bank info

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has sought an explanation from authorities of the SBAC Bank regarding the incident of summoning Khulna mayor's bank statement using its name.

The BFIU sent a letter to the managing director of the SBAC Bank on Tuesday (30 May) asking why action will not be taken against the bank's CFO Masudur Rahman for seeking out Khulna Mayor Abdul Khaleque's bank information.

The letter also sought to know within three working days why no disciplinary action was taken against the bank under the Money Laundering Prevention Act.

Besides, the BFIU asked to form an investigation committee, led by the chief anti-money laundering officer of the bank, to identify the officials involved in the incident and take administrative measures, and inform the BFIU within the next five working days.

The SBAC Bank Managing Director and CEO Habibur Rahman was called multiple times on his phone number for comment, but he did not pick up.