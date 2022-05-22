BB recognises AB Bank for target disbursement of agri-loans

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has recognised AB Bank Limited for exceeding the disbursement target of working capital under the government incentive scheme for agriculture.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir handed over the recognition letter to Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank, at a programme held in Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday (18 May), said a press release.

Bangladesh Bank initiated a Tk5,000 crore refinancing scheme to help the farmers - hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic - secure much-needed funding.