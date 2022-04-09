BB, Brac Bank sign agreement on Covid refinancing to CMSMEs

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Bank (BB) and Brac Bank have signed an agreement to provide refinancing facilities to the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) under the Covid-19 Stimulus Package to help small businesses recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Md Abdul Wahab, general manager, Project Implementation Unit (Covid-19 ECRF), SME & Special Programmes Department of BB and Selim R F Hussain, managing director & CEO of Brac Bank, signed the agreement at an event held at the Bangladesh Bank building in Dhaka on 6 April.

Abu Farah Md Nasser, Deputy governor, BB, was present during the signing ceremony. 

Md Obaidul Hoque, executive director of BB and Syed Abdul Momen, DMD and Head of SME Banking, Brac Bank, were also present.

Under the agreement, Brac Bank and other participating banks will avail refinancing facilities amounting to Tk2,520 Crore from BB – which is being funded by Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) – and provide subsidized interest credit to the CMSMEs.  

Being the leading collateral-free CMSME financer in the country, Brac Bank has always been committed to CMSME sector, which is the lifeblood of the economy and vital to employment generation and invigorating the country's growth engine. 

Bangladesh Bank earlier recognized Brac Bank for its outstanding role in the implementation of the first phase of the Covid-19 CMSME Stimulus Package in FY2020-2021. 

In two phases of the package, Brac Bank has disbursed Tk2,669 Crore to the CMSMEs, which is the highest in the banking industry. 

The bank's extensive SME network and large team enabled the bank to meet the highest target in stimulus loan disbursement.  

Welcoming the refinancing facility, Selim R F Hussain, said: "We appreciate BB for making Brac Bank an implementation partner of AIIB funded Covid-19 Emergency and Crisis Response Facility Project. 

"As a CMSME-focused bank, Brac Bank is committed to ensuring easy access to finance for the entrepreneurs at the grassroots. In view of the pandemic, we have redoubled our efforts to provide much-needed funds to the CMSME entrepreneurs. We believe this refinancing facility from Bangladesh Bank will rejuvenate the industries and help them take productivity to the pre-pandemic level."
 

