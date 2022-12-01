Bank Asia Launches Second Women ATM Booth at Kaliakoir, Gazipur

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 07:14 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bank Asia Limited inaugurated its Second Women ATM Booth at Incredible Fashion Limited, Kaliakoir, Gazipur recently.

This is an initiative of the partnership between the Gates Foundation & Bank Asia that aims to reduce the gender gap within the Financial Inclusion space in Bangladesh by onboarding female clients in the banking sector, read a media release.

Mr. Mohammed Bin Quasem, Managing Director of Incredible Fashion Limited, inaugurated the booth along with Mr. Mohammed Jakirul Islam, SVP of Digital Banking, Md. Moniruzzaman Khan, FVP & Head of ADC of Bank Asia Ltd.

Other senior officials of Bank Asia and Incredible Fahion Limited were also present.

