Bank Asia Launches Second Women ATM Booth at Kaliakoir, Gazipur

Bank Asia Limited inaugurated its Second Women ATM Booth at Incredible Fashion Limited, Kaliakoir, Gazipur recently.

This is an initiative of the partnership between the Gates Foundation & Bank Asia that aims to reduce the gender gap within the Financial Inclusion space in Bangladesh by onboarding female clients in the banking sector, read a media release.

Mr. Mohammed Bin Quasem, Managing Director of Incredible Fashion Limited, inaugurated the booth along with Mr. Mohammed Jakirul Islam, SVP of Digital Banking, Md. Moniruzzaman Khan, FVP & Head of ADC of Bank Asia Ltd.

Other senior officials of Bank Asia and Incredible Fahion Limited were also present.