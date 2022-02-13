AIBL holds Business Performance Meeting with corporate branches

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) held its Business Performance Meeting with the Corporate Branches at the bank's head office on 12 February.

Salim Rahman, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank, inaugurated the meeting as the chief guest, said a press release.

Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the programme.

Among others Deputy Managing Directors S M Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan and Abdullah Al Mamun were present in the meeting.

Managers of Corporate Branches of the Bank participated in the event.