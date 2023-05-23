AIBL hosts training on 'Certified AML & CFT Professional'

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited organised a training three-month long training course titled 'Certified AML & CFT Professional'.

The closing ceremony of the training session was held at the bank's head office on Thursday (18 May) with Head of BFIU Masud Biswas in attendance as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Farman R Chowdhury presided over the programme.

Fifty eight BAMLCO's of Dhaka North and South Zone participated the training course.

Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Muhammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Md Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, AIBTRI Director General Abdul Awal Sarker, Senior Vice President Sharif Uddin Pramanik and Senior Executives were present in the ceremony.