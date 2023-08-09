AIBL holds business review meeting 

The Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) held a business review meeting with the managers of all of its corporate branches 9th August 2023 at the head office of the bank.

AIBL Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the meeting, said a press statement.

Among others Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Abdullah Al Mamun, Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury and senior executives were present in the meeting.