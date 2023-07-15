Business Performance Meeting of AIBL held

A Business Performance Meeting with the branches of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) was held on Saturday (15 July) at the Head Office of the bank.

Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Among others Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Abdullah Al Mamun, Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury and senior Executives were present in the meeting. Managers of different Branches of the Bank participated in the meeting.