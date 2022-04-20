Bangladesh has huge potential for investment in India: Commerce MInister 

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has lauded the fraternity between Bangladesh and India while noting that the country has huge potential for trade and investment in India including West Bengal.

"Bangladesh has social and cultural similarities with West Bengal. Bengali was once anointed as the bearer of progressive thought and consciousness across whole India," he said while attending the inauguration event of "Bengal Global Business Summit" Wednesday (20 April) held in West Bengal.

Tipu Munshi said the volume of trade between Bangladesh and India is increasing steadily and Bangladeshi investors are interested in investing in India, especially in West Bengal, reads a press release.

"Recently, the government has made it easier for Bangladeshi investors to invest abroad. As a result, they are able to invest in Africa, Europe, America and Asian countries," added the minister.

Government and business delegates from around 40 countries are taking part in the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi is leading a ten-member government delegation and a twenty-member business delegation from Bangladesh.

On Tuesday, he met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and discussed bilateral trade prospects.

Bangladesh is the partner country of the summit. The event is being attended by almost all the major business organizations of India including Tata, Adani, Wipro, Hindustan Unilever.

