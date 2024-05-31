Preserving mountains crucial for survival: Saber

A file photo of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury: Courtesy
A file photo of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury: Courtesy

Referring to the importance of mountains, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said preserving these mountains is essential for mankind's survival.

"What happens in the Himalayas affects Bangladesh, so if the mountains including Himalayas survive, Bangladesh will survive," he said while inaugurating a photography exhibition today (31 May).

The Embassy of Nepal organised the exhibition titled 'Mountain Memories: Connecting Peaks and People' in celebration of Mount Everest Day at the National Chitrashala Auditorium at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

Saber said climate change poses a significant threat to mountains, glaciers, and ecosystems. The melting of glaciers affects the biodiversity and the livelihoods of millions of people who depend on the water resources originating from these high altitudes. It is a stark reminder of the urgent need for global cooperation and concerted efforts to combat climate change.

"The theme of today's exhibition, "Mountain Memories: Connecting Peaks and People," beautifully encapsulates the idea that mountains are the bridges that connect us across borders, fostering a sense of global community and shared responsibility," he said.

Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Masud Bin Momen; Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari, Secretary of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Salahuddin Ahmed and Curator of the Photography Exhibition Enam Ul-Haque also spoke on the occasion as special guests.

The event drew a diverse audience, including dignitaries, High Commissioners, Ambassadors, diplomats, environmentalists, photographers, and students, all united by their admiration for the majestic Himalayas.

The exhibition will remain open to the public at the National Chitrashala Auditorium until 2 June from 11:00am to 8:00pm offering an opportunity for more people to immerse themselves in the captivating imagery and stories of the mountains.

