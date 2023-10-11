The worst airline meals experienced? We have a list

Aviation

TBS Report
11 October, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 07:06 pm

Related News

The worst airline meals experienced? We have a list

TBS Report
11 October, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 07:06 pm
British Airways. Photo: Nik Loukas
British Airways. Photo: Nik Loukas

The thing about airline food isn't that it's a hit or a miss. It's a thing that can ruin the entire flight experience, leaving you either stuffed or in hunger pangs for hours.

Airline reviewer Nik Loukas attempted to list the best and worst inflight meals for the South China Morning Post in 2019.

This is what he found.

Air India: The hardest croissant ever

Air India. Photo: Nik Loukas
Air India. Photo: Nik Loukas

On a flight from Delhi to Paris, Nik said he was served a croissant on a tray with a small piece of chocolate cake and some cut fruit. He said it was the "hardest croissant" he had ever tasted.

Air Serbia: Shockingly bad breakfast

On a fight to Belgrade from New York, Nik came across some scrambled eggs with cheese, served with turkey ham and ratatouille vegetables.

Air Serbia. Photo: Nik Loukas
Air Serbia. Photo: Nik Loukas

The verdict? Overcooked eggs and the only decent thing being the fruit.

British Airways: Everything looks wrong

Nik isn't the only one with a gripe about poor airline food. Consumer rights group also found its fair share of terrible food. There was the one served by British Airways, comprising a very unappetising meal of cod with spinach and pulses. It looked like mush and tasted like nothing.

British Airways. Photo: Nik Loukas
British Airways. Photo: Nik Loukas

This wasn't the only time food served by the British Airways was criticised.

The annals of inflight meal history is full of complaints about what the airlines have tried to pass off as food over the years!

Norwegian Airways: Doesn't even look like food

One passenger had the bad experience of coming across what appeared to be "unidentifiable" mush – also known as a chicken and mash by the Norwegian Airways.

Norwegian Airways. Photo: Nik Loukas
Norwegian Airways. Photo: Nik Loukas

The greasy meal was described simply as "slop" and won no points.

But it's not always bad.

Turkish Airlines is a safe bet for being served great tasting food.

Austrian Airlines is also not too far off.

Then you have Singapore Airlines which makes 50,000 in-flight meals per day. And they have the menu to back up their pledge of a world class service!

Top News

Airlines / food / meals / worst

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

7h | Panorama
Photo: TBS/ Salahuddin Ahmed

What should be the minimum wage for garment workers?

9h | Panorama
Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

1d | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why does Israel have to think before a land attack?

Why does Israel have to think before a land attack?

15m | TBS World
What is the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah?

What is the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah?

2h | TBS World
Hamas broke into Israel by breaking the ‘Smart Fence’?

Hamas broke into Israel by breaking the ‘Smart Fence’?

3h | TBS World
The size of Palestine has been shrinking for hundreds of years

The size of Palestine has been shrinking for hundreds of years

7h | TBS World