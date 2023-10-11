The worst airline meals experienced? We have a list

The thing about airline food isn't that it's a hit or a miss. It's a thing that can ruin the entire flight experience, leaving you either stuffed or in hunger pangs for hours.

Airline reviewer Nik Loukas attempted to list the best and worst inflight meals for the South China Morning Post in 2019.

This is what he found.

Air India: The hardest croissant ever

Air India. Photo: Nik Loukas

On a flight from Delhi to Paris, Nik said he was served a croissant on a tray with a small piece of chocolate cake and some cut fruit. He said it was the "hardest croissant" he had ever tasted.

Air Serbia: Shockingly bad breakfast

On a fight to Belgrade from New York, Nik came across some scrambled eggs with cheese, served with turkey ham and ratatouille vegetables.

Air Serbia. Photo: Nik Loukas

The verdict? Overcooked eggs and the only decent thing being the fruit.

British Airways: Everything looks wrong

Nik isn't the only one with a gripe about poor airline food. Consumer rights group also found its fair share of terrible food. There was the one served by British Airways, comprising a very unappetising meal of cod with spinach and pulses. It looked like mush and tasted like nothing.

British Airways. Photo: Nik Loukas

This wasn't the only time food served by the British Airways was criticised.

The annals of inflight meal history is full of complaints about what the airlines have tried to pass off as food over the years!

Norwegian Airways: Doesn't even look like food

One passenger had the bad experience of coming across what appeared to be "unidentifiable" mush – also known as a chicken and mash by the Norwegian Airways.

Norwegian Airways. Photo: Nik Loukas

The greasy meal was described simply as "slop" and won no points.

But it's not always bad.

Turkish Airlines is a safe bet for being served great tasting food.

Austrian Airlines is also not too far off.

Then you have Singapore Airlines which makes 50,000 in-flight meals per day. And they have the menu to back up their pledge of a world class service!