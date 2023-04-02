Haab demands PM's intervention to decrease hajj airfare

Dissatisfaction with the Hajj package will decrease if the airfare is reduced, the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (Haab) said.

In a letter sent to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday, the association's President M Shahadat Hossain urged for her intervention to re-determine the Hajj airfare through the forming a technical committee of aviation experts.

Speaking at a seminar on Hajj Package Management 2023, organised by the Religious Reporters Forum (RRF), at a city hotel on Sunday, he informed the gathering of the letter.

The airfare has been fixed at Tk1.97 lakh under this years' Hajj package, up from Tk1.40 lakh last year.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has said the cost for performing Hajj will increase in the coming years.