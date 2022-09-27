Dhaka airport urges people with conjunctivitis to avoid foreign trips

The authorities of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport have urged people with conjunctivitis to avoid foreign tour within seven days after developing the symptoms of the infectious eye disease if possible.

The airport authorities made the request in a notification Tuesday (27 September) stating that passengers with conjunctivitis are being noticed in the health section of the airport every day.

In case of emergency or visa related complications, the authorities asked the potential passengers infected with the virus to take medicine in consultation with an eye specialist or MBBS physician registered with the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC).

Also, the infected passengers have been asked to wear sunglasses during their travel.

