Cyclone Remal expected to make landfall Sunday, bringing rainfall across the country

Cyclone Remal is expected to make landfall in Bangladesh on Sunday (26 May), bringing rainfall and subsiding the scorching heat felt across different parts of the country.

"The ongoing heatwave will continue till Saturday. At Saturday midnight, some areas including the coastal region will see rain. Then on Sunday, the temperature will fall in most of the areas of Bangladesh." Md Tariful Newaz Kabir, meteorologist at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, told The Business Standard today (24 May).

Meanwhile, the low-pressure over west-central Bay and adjoining southwest Bay has moved northeast-wards and concentrated into a depression over east-central Bay and the adjoining west-central Bay.

According to the India Meteorological Department and the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, Cyclone Remal is heading towards Dhaka through the coastal region of Bangladesh.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist distant cautionary signal no-1, according to a BMD bulletin.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay and the deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

BMD Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Hoque told The Business Standard, "As the depression nears the coast, rainfall across the country is likely to intensify. Rainfall is expected in various parts of the country starting from Saturday."

Mostofa Kamal Palash, a meteorology and climate PhD researcher, said, "The cyclone is likely to cross the coast from 6am on 26 May to 12pm on 27 May. It is likely to pass directly over the districts of Barishal and Khulna Divisions.

"At landfall, wind speeds could average between 100 and 120km/hour, with gusts reaching up to 140 km/hour. Coastal regions could experience storm surges ranging from 5ft to 10ft above normal levels if the cyclone starts hitting the coast during high tide and 3ft to 6ft if it starts hitting the coast during low tide."

He also said, "Due to Cyclone Remal, there is a high probability of rainfall of 300 to 600 mm over various districts of Barisal, Khulna and Chattogram and Dhaka divisions between 24 to 28 May."

Meanwhile, after 18 days, the temperature in Chuadanga has soared to 40°C today.

Sylhet recorded its highest temperature of the season today at 37.7°C.