Rain trickles down in Dhaka, Barishal, other coastal areas as Cyclone Remal forms

Dhaka experienced a light drizzle in various places, including Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur and nearby areas at around 11:00 pm today as Cyclone Remal formed over the Bay of Bengal this evening (25 May).

Coastal areas across the country, including Barishal, Jhalakhathi, Pirojpur, Patuakhali, and Barguna, had already started witnessing rainfall since 6:30 pm this evening (25 May).

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the deep low pressure formed into Cyclone Remal around 6:00 pm today and is expected to make landfall tomorrow.

According to locals, these areas experienced gusty winds throughout the day. Later in the evening, they saw rain.

The impact of the cyclone could be felt around Dhaka with gusty winds and lightning strikes since earlier in the evening.

Though there was some rainfall, the humidity is still pretty high, said Nilima, a local resident of Mohammadpur area.

Currently, Dhaka is experiencing a mild to moderate heat wave although the weather gets partly cloudy in the afternoons.

Also read: Cyclone Remal forms over Bay; Mongla, Payra ports asked to hoist danger signal no 7

Abdullah Al-Mamun, a local from Barguna, said, "It was cloudy all day. There were gusty winds in the afternoon. Around evening, it suddenly started to rain."

From Jhalakathi, Lucky Begum said, "The weather was quite warm during the day. Then it started raining in the evening bringing some relief. But in the midst of it all, there has been a power outage in the area for a while."

Deep depression over the east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay intensified into Cyclone Remal at around 9:00 pm this evening.

Maritime Ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist danger signal no 7, while Maritime Ports of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar have been advised to hoist danger signal no 6.

Cyclone Remal could pass through Bangladesh for about three days after hitting the majority of coastal areas tonight, according to local meteorologists and the Indian Met Office.