Cyclone Remal: Wind speed at centre rising to 88 kph; to reach 130 kph

Coastal areas are bracing for Cyclone Remal as wind speed at the centre of the storm - which has formed over the Bay of Bengal – is rising and is expected to make landfall on the Bangladesh coast on Sunday (26 May).

According to a Bangladesh Meteorological Department's special bulletin on Saturday evening, the maximum sustained wind speed within 54 kms of the cyclone centre is about 62 kph rising to 88 kph in gusts or squalls. The sea will remain very rough near the centre of the severe cyclone.

According to meteorologists, the storm will make landfall near West Bengal's Sagar Island and Bangladesh's Khepupara.

The maximum sustained wind speed when the storm hits will be 110- 130 kph.

The BMD said if the cyclone does not change its speed, there is a possibility that the centre of Remal will hit the coast on Sunday (26 May) afternoon.

The impact of the storm is likely to be deeper in the Bangladesh part.

On 25 May 2009, Cyclone Aila made landfall along the same path, the BMD mentioned.

There has already been rainfall in various parts of the country, including the coastal areas due to the cyclone's impact.

The BMD noted that 27 millimetres of rain fell in Rangamati, 25 in Patenga, 22 in Sitakunda, 20 in Manpura, 18 in Kutubdia, 14 in Bandarban, 14 in Chattogram and 2 in Sreemangal over three hours till 9:00 pm on Saturday.

Rainfall will begin to increase in coastal areas on Sunday morning.

It will be accompanied by heavy rains and floods.

All the coastal districts from Khulna and Sundarbans to Chattogram are expected to be affected by the storm.

Heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy (289mm) rainfall with gusty or squally wind will persist over the areas in the vicinity.

As per Saturday's forecast, the rain will cause the day and night temperatures to drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.