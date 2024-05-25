Bajus cuts gold price by Tk1,283 per bhori
The new rate will be effective from Sunday (26 May)
The Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus) today (25 May) decreased gold price by Tk 1,283 per bhori, followed by a price drop in the local bullion market, fixing good quality 22-carat gold price at Tk1,17,176per bhori.
Apart from this, the price of 21-carat gold has been set at Tk1,11,846 per bhori, 18-carat gold at Tk95,866 per bhori, and the traditional method price set at Tk79,256.
The new rate will be effective from Sunday (26 May), Bajus said in a press release today.
However, buyers will have to pay more to purchase gold jewellry, as a 5% VAT is added to the Bajus fixed price. Additionally, a 6% making charge is added per bhori.
The apex body of gold traders has raised the gold price six times and reduced it twice so far in May.