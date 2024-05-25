Bajus cuts gold price by Tk1,283 per bhori

The Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus) today (25 May) decreased gold price by Tk 1,283 per bhori, followed by a price drop in the local bullion market, fixing good quality 22-carat gold price at Tk1,17,176per bhori.

Apart from this, the price of 21-carat gold has been set at Tk1,11,846 per bhori, 18-carat gold at Tk95,866 per bhori, and the traditional method price set at Tk79,256.

The new rate will be effective from Sunday (26 May), Bajus said in a press release today.

However, buyers will have to pay more to purchase gold jewellry, as a 5% VAT is added to the Bajus fixed price. Additionally, a 6% making charge is added per bhori.

The apex body of gold traders has raised the gold price six times and reduced it twice so far in May.