Biman to start operating Dhaka-Rome flights from March

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will start operating Dhaka-Rome flights from March next year, Biman MD and CEO Shafiul Azim said today.

He was speaking at the ATJFB dialogue, organised by the Aviation and Tourism Journalist Forum of Bangladesh, at the Biman Training Centre in Dhaka.

Mohammad Salahuddin, director (marketing) of Biman, said, "We discontinued the Dhaka-Rome flight after 2009. Now it will be resumed, for which GSA has been appointed, and ground-handling has been finalised."

"We can operate direct flights to Rome, Italy or via another country. We are studying it. It will take 9-10 hours for the direct flight to reach Rome," he said.

For possible transition points, he mentioned Kuwait or Dubai. However, nothing is finalised, he said.

ATJFB President and Special Correspondent of BSS, Md Tanzim Anwar, moderated the dialogue. ATJFB General Secretary and Bangla Vision Special Correspondent Ziaul Haque Sabuj delivered the welcome speech.

Senior officials of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh and ATJFB members were present in the dialogue.