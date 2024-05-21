Cyclone ‘Remal’ likely to hit Bangladesh coasts on 26 May: Meteorologist Palash

Cyclone Remal is likely to make landfall between 6:00am and 12:00pm on 26 May in Bangladesh, affecting coastal areas from the Barguna in Barishal Division to Cox's Bazar in the Chattogram Division, a meteorologist said today (21 May).

The front of the cyclone may begin to enter coastal areas after 6:00am, said Mostofa Kamal Palash, a PhD researcher in meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada.

The centre of the cyclone is likely to cross the coast between 12:00pm and 6:00pm on 26 May, he said, adding that the trailing half of the cyclone may take until midnight to fully make landfall.

"If the cyclone hits the coast during high tide, there is a significant risk of coastal inundation in Barishal and Chattogram divisions, with high tides reaching 5 to 10 feet above normal levels.

"However, if the cyclone makes landfall during low tide, the coastal areas of these divisions may still face inundation from tidal water, with high tides reaching 3 to 6 feet above normal levels," he said.

The meteorologist predicted that when the cyclone hits the coastal districts of Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions, it may have a maximum wind speed ranging from 100 to 120 km per hour, which could escalate to 140 km per hour with gusty winds.

Meteorologists have forecast heavy rain across most of Bangladesh from 24 to 28 May due to the potential cyclone Remal.

The rain associated with Cyclone Remal is expected to begin in Bangladesh on 24 May and last until 28 May. Moderate to heavy rain is forecast for 25, 26, and 27 May. Lighter rain is expected on 24 and 28 May.