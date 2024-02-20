Biman seeks Italy's support for inaugural Dhaka-Rome flight

UNB
20 February, 2024, 10:35 pm
20 February, 2024, 10:35 pm

Biman will operate flights on the Dhaka-Rome route with Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Photo: Courtesy
Biman will operate flights on the Dhaka-Rome route with Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Photo: Courtesy

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has sought Italy's support for inaugural Dhaka-Rome flight.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines MD and CEO Shafiul Azim sought the support during a courtesy meeting with the Ambassador of Italy to Bangladesh; Antonio ALESSANDRO at the latter's residence in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The meeting centered on seeking cooperation for Biman's upcoming inaugural flight from Dhaka to Rome scheduled for March 26, 2024.

During the meeting, Shafiul requested the support of Ambassador Antonio ALESSANDRO for the success of the Dhaka-Rome route. The Ambassador assured them of the Italian Embassy's full cooperation and support for Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Expressing optimism, ALESSANDRO emphasized the potential of the flight in strengthening the ties between Bangladesh and Mainland Europe. The Ambassador further committed to promoting the flight, particularly targeting the Italian community residing in Bangladesh, enabling them to enjoy the convenience of a direct flight with Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

The meeting, which included the presence of Air Commodore Md. Moazzem Hossain, Director Engineering & Material Management, Mohammad Salahuddin, Director Marketing & Sales (Acting), and another official from the Italian Embassy, marks a positive step towards fostering international connectivity and collaboration between the two nations.

Biman / Bangladesh / Italy

