Air Astra’s third aircraft ATR 72-600 arrives in Bangladesh

Private airline Air Astra's third aircraft ATR 72-600 (S2-STA model), reached Dhaka Airport on 18 January.

The plane departed from France' Toulouse city and reached Shahjalal International Airport through Egypt's Cairo, Oman's Muscat, said Air Astra's CEO Imran Asif, read a press release.

The ATR72-600 is the most modern turboprop in the world with a capacity to carry 70 passengers in a comfortable, quiet cabin, read the PR.

From 24 November 2022, private airline Air Astra operates four commercial flights on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route and four on the Dhaka-Chattogram-Dhaka route.

The airline plans to operate commercial flights in all domestic routes by phases.