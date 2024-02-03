21st aircraft added to US-Bangla fleet

A private airline in Bangladesh has added the 10th ATR 72-600 to the US-Bangla fleet.

The aircraft landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka today (3 February) at 4:35pm, said a US-Bangla Airlines press release.

The aircraft was officially received by US-Bangla Airlines Chief Executive Officer Captain Lutfor Rahman. The newly added aircraft was given a water cannon at the airport before its official acceptance.

The brand new ATR 72-600 aircraft has been developed jointly by Airbus and ATR. Its current market value is around Tk283 crore. ATR 72-600 is used to operate flights on regional routes by many famous airlines of the world including IndiGo, Wings Air, Air New Zealand, Bangkok Airways, Iran Air.

US-Bangla Airlines has a total of 21 aircraft including the newly added ATR 72-600 purchased with its own financing. Among them, 8 Boeing 737-800, 10 ATR 72-600 and 3 Dash8-Q400 aircraft. On July 17, 2014, US-Bangla enriched the fleet with 21 aircraft, starting with two Dash 8-Q400 aircraft. There are plans to add 2 Airbus 330 aircraft to the US-Bangla fleet within three months.

The new ATR 72-600 aircraft landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka from Blagnac Airport in France via Cairo International Airport in Egypt to Dubai in UAE at 4:35pm. The ATR 72-600 aircraft has a total of 78 seats. With which flights will be operated on various domestic routes and Kolkata as part of future plans.

US-Bangla Airlines currently operates regular flights on all domestic routes including international routes to Kolkata, Chennai, Male, Muscat, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Guangzhou.

The newly added aircraft was officially received by senior officials of US-Bangla Airlines at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. While receiving the aircraft, prayers were offered for the well-being of the country's aviation, including US-Bangla Airlines.