US-Bangla Airlines starts 'Cadet Pilot Programme in United States'

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 07:10 pm

File photo of US-Bangla Aircraft/Royed Bin Masud
File photo of US-Bangla Aircraft/Royed Bin Masud

The US-Bangla Airlines has started its Cadet Pilot Programme in the US, where selected participants will undergo training as pilots at the Epic Flying Academy in Florida or a US-Bangla designated US flying school.

The flight training cost, approximately $65,000, will be borne by the cadetand paid directly to Epic Flight Academy or any other nominated Flight Schools in USA.

Applicants must be Bangladeshis, between the ages of 17-26. To be eligible, they must also have a GPA of 4.5 with minimum A in English, Physics, Math for SSC results.

For their HSC, they need GPA- 4.5 along with minimum A in English, Physics, Math.

For O-Level students, a minimum B grade is required in five subjects, including Math and Physics. For A-Levels, a minimum B is required in Math and Physics.

A bachelor's degree will be an added advantage.

The height requirements are minimum 5 '5' (Five Feet Five Inches) for female applicants and minimum 5 '6'' (Five Feet Six Inches) for male candidates.

Applicants need a 6/6 vision and should have proficiency in the English language.

They must also be non-smokers, non-alcoholics and free of any adverse addictions, alongside having no criminal record.

The starting salary as the first officer, ATR 72-600, will come to Tk1,60,000/- per month along with other company benefits.

Further details are available at the cadetpilot.usbair.com. Deadline for applications is 17 June.

