Two international flights rerouted to Sylhet airport due to heavy fog in Dhaka

This is for the fourth time of flights making emergency landings at Sylhet airport in the past four days due to inclement weather.

Photo: Wikipedia
Photo: Wikipedia

Two US-Bangla international flights were rerouted to Sylhet airport today (20 January) after being unable to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka due to the adverse weather conditions.

The flights, bound for Dhaka from Qatar and China, landed at Osmani International Airport in Sylhet at 8:55 am and 9:44 am, respectively, the airport Director Hafiz Ahmed told The Business Standard.

Following an improvement in weather conditions, both flights later departed for Dhaka, with the Qatar flight reaching Dhaka airport at 10:40am and the China flight landing at 10:40am.

This marks the fourth instance of flights making emergency landings at Sylhet airport in the past four days due to inclement weather.

Additionally, on Wednesday, two flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines also diverted to Sylhet airport due to heavy fog in Dhaka.

Moreover, one flight on 6 January and five flights on 2 January rerouted their course to Sylhet Osmani International Airport for the same reason.

