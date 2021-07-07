Bangladesh, India hold trade fair on agri products

Bangladesh and India organised a virtual trade fair on agricultural products today in a bid to strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries in the agri food sector.

Bangladesh Fresh Fruits Importers Association, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) of India and India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry jointly organised the fair.

They organisers also held a virtual conference that brought together the key stakeholders from respective trade bodies, said a press release.

At the conference, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami highlighted that Bangladesh has been enjoying duty free quota free market access to India under SAFTA since 2011.

Bangladesh Land Port Authority Chairman Md Alamgir said the process of development and upgradation of land ports worth Tk1.5 billion is underway.