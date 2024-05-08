Dhaka North can buy mosquito insecticides without issuing tender

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 07:00 pm

Government agencies have started various activities to control dengue, including spraying medicine. Photo: Mumit M
Government agencies have started various activities to control dengue, including spraying medicine. Photo: Mumit M

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has granted Dhaka North City Corporation in-principle approval to procure and import mosquito insecticides without issuing open tender.

This decision enables the corporation to maintain uninterrupted mosquito control activities through direct purchase of pesticides.

The approval was given at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Law Minister Anisul Huq in the conference room of the Cabinet Division at the Secretariat on Wednesday (8 May).

Following the meeting, Cabinet Secretary (coordination and reform) Mahmudul Hossain Khan briefed reporters about the approval.

A senior official from the local government department said this initiative aims to swiftly combat mosquitoes amidst the rising cases of mosquito-borne diseases in the country. 

Highlighting the high incidence of dengue last year, he mentioned the possibility of an increase during this year's rainy season. 

Consequently, the proposal to procure quality mosquito repellents was presented to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs. Taking the overall situation into account, the committee approved the proposal, he added.

