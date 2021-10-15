BGAPMEA election: Selection or election?

Like other business organisations in the country, the Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA), is also in the process of negotiating various positions in the board of directors, even though it is obligatory to form a 21-member board of directors every two years through an election.

The former and current leaders of the organisation have already held several meetings with candidates aiming to reach an agreement before the last day of withdrawal of candidature on 16 October, said sources in the BGAPMEA.

BGAPMEA President Md Abdul Kader Khan told The Business Standard some people want elections while others are working for coming to an agreement to select someone without any election. All have to wait till 16 October to see if there will be any election or not.

According to the election schedule, voting will be held on 6 November at the association's office in the capital from 10am to 5pm. Already, 55 application forms have been submitted to take part in the elections in 2021-22, which is the highest in the history of the BGAPMEA, said Al Shahriar Ahmed, the current BGAPMEA director.

"I hope honest and competent persons will be elected board of directors and they will take the accessories sector forward," he added.

The 1,800-member association will hold elections for 21 directorships, including 16 in Dhaka and five in Chattogram. There will be a president, a first vice president, and three vice presidents among them.

In the BGAPMEA's present electoral board, MdAbdurRazzak is the chairman and M KawsarUzZaman and Md Ismail Chowdhury are members.