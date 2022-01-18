Apparel makers form joint committee to ensure better supply chain collaboration

Three apparel manufacturers of the country have formed a joint committee to ensure better supply chain collaboration and mutual benefits.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA) formed the committee on 17 January, said a press release.

Leaders of the associations were present at the meeting held at BGMEA office at Uttara in Dhaka.

According to the media release, the committee will also work unitedly to increase RMG exports and enhance image of the industry.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan presided over the meeting which was also attended by BGMEA Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Nasir Uddin, BGAPMEA President Mohammad Moazzem Hossain Moti and first Vice-President Mohammad Belal.

The 11-member committee headed by BGMEA Vice President Nasir Uddin will act as a bridge between the manufacturers of garments, accessories and packaging to strengthen their business relationship through collaboration.

The committee will deal with trade related issues and settle disputes that arise among garments manufacturers and accessories-packaging suppliers.

Faruque Hassan said, "The garments, accessories and packaging industry plays a significant role in meeting the demand of the RMG sector, thus complementing each other."

"Garments exporters and accessories suppliers need to work together in a cooperative and collaborative approach to create a win-win situation for all parties," he added.

