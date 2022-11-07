BGAPMEA holds 31st annual meeting

BGAPMEA holds 31st annual meeting

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Garments Accessories & Packaging Manufactuers & Exporters Association (BGAPMEA) held its 31st annual general meeting on 6 November at Gulshan Club in the capital. President of the group Moazzem Hossain Moti presided over the event attended by Advisers Md Abdul Kader Khan and Khandakar Latifur Rahman Azim as well as Vice Presidents Monir Uddin Ahmed, AKM Mostafa Selim, Mohammad Belal and Jahir Uddin Alamgir.

At the event, last year's agendas were approved. The annual report on all the activities conducted last year and the details of income and expenditures over the same period were also presented and approved at the meeting.

An auditor for calendar year 2022 was appointed at the meeting. Insurance claim cheques for the deaths of two workers from two member entities of the association were also handed over at the meeting.

The event concluded with wishes for prosperity of BGAPMEA and happiness for all the individuals involved with the group.

