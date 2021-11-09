Moazzem Hossain Moti ‘elected’ as BGAPMEA president

Classic Carton Industries Ltd Director Md Moazzem Hossain Moti has been elected as the new president of Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturing and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA).

However, the legitimacy of the election has come under question as, according to reports, Classic Carton Industries Ltd did not even nominate Moti for the election.

Moreover, the company has been closed since 2014.

This committee of five vice presidents and 16 directors, led by Moti, will run BGAPMEA for the next two years.

Jahir Uddin Alamgir of Ridoy Rifat Ind Ltd and Monir Uddin Ahmed of Paramount Accessories Ltd have been made vice-president and vice-president for finance, respectively.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Belal of ABS Carton and Acc Ind Ltd and AKM Mostafa Selim of Sans Packaging and Acc Ind Ltd were made first and second vice-president, respectively.

A controversial election

On 4 October, Classic Carton Industries Chairman Ltd Md Shahidullah Azim, also the current vice-president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), in a letter sent to the election management board, said that a case has been filed against Md Moti over an array of accusations.

When contacted, Abdur Razzak, head of the election management board, said, "I had received the complaints [against Moti] but by then the final voter list was prepared.

"As a result, we couldn't do anything to address the matter. However, if the allegations are serious and true, there could be legal consequences."

A member of the election appeal board, while seeking anonymity, said that they did not receive any complaints concerning Moti.

Abdul Kader Khan, the outgoing president of the organisation, declined to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, Moti dismissed the allegations brought against him and termed them "baseless."

"The allegations are there only to tarnish my image," he added.

According to the BGAPMEA's memorandum and articles, the date, time, and place of the general session must be published at least 21 days in advance on the notice board of the association and in two widely circulated newspapers, and the members of the board of directors are to be elected directly by the voters.

There are reports of irregularities surrounding this process as well.