A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 05:00 pm

TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (26 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Cyclone Remal centre to start crossing from 6pm: BMD Director

The severe cyclonic storm Remal may strike coastal areas of Bangladesh and West Bengal between this afternoon and midnight, according to an alert issued by The India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

Trawler carrying 80 sinks in Mongla river; many feared missing

A number of passengers of a trawler have gone missing after it sank in the Bagerhat's Mongla river while commuting during danger signal 10 due to Cyclone Remal. 

DU faculty Samia's demotion: Appellate Division upholds HC verdicts; terms it illegal

The Appellate Division today (26 May) upheld the judgement of the High Court which declared illegal the demotion order of Dhaka University faculty Samia Rahman on charges of plagiarism.

MP Azim murder: 3-member DB team reaches India

A three-member team of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has reached Kolkata to investigate the murder of Jhenaidah-4  MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

Aid trucks expected to start entering Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing

About 200 aid trucks, including four fuel trucks, are expected to enter Gaza on Sunday through the Kerem Shalom border crossing, Khaled Zayed, the head of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society in North Sinai, told Reuters.

