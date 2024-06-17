Severe flooding disrupts Eid celebrations in Sylhet

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 June, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2024, 10:45 am

Photos: Courtesy
Photos: Courtesy

Heavy rain has caused severe waterlogging in Sylhet city, submerging most urban areas and creating a dire situation for residents on Eid morning. 

With homes and roads underwater, residents are concerned about how they will perform the Qurbani rituals.

The situation has further deteriorated in areas outside the city due to flash floods, with floodwaters entering Sunamganj town.

Heavy rain began in Sylhet yesterday (16 June) night and continued through today (17 June) morning, resulting in over half of Sylhet city being submerged. In some areas, water is knee-deep, while in others, it is waist-deep.

Many mosques and Eidgahs are submerged, causing concerns about holding Eid prayers.

Santanu Dutta Santu, the councilor of Ward No 13 of Sylhet City Corporation said, "By Sunday night, almost all areas in my ward, including Taltala, Machu Dighir Par, Jamtala, Monipuri Rajbari, Ramer Dighir Par, Khulia Para, and Topkhana, were submerged."

Fazlur Rahman Noman, a resident of the Baluchar said, "Water has entered our house, and the roads are also flooded. We are unsure how to perform Qurbani in this situation. Everyone in the area is worried."

In Sunamganj, the flood situation has worsened, with several areas of the municipal town submerged. Additionally, residents of at least 30 villages in the upazilas of Chhatak, Dowarabazar, Sunamganj Sadar, and Tahirpur are trapped by water. 

Over a 100 internal roads in the district have been submerged, causing severe difficulties for residents.

Sylhet / Flood / Eid Ul Adha

Comments

