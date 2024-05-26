Trawler carrying 80 sinks in Mongla river; many feared missing

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 01:48 pm

A number of passengers of a trawler have gone missing after it sank in the Bagerhat's Mongla river while commuting during danger signal 10 due to Cyclone Remal. 

The vessel, with around 80 passengers, sank around 9am. 

Locals said many have been using the route since dawn, with most being workers of a factory in the nearby Exporters Processing Zone.

Eye-witnesses claimed to have seen people swimming ashore, but also said many are missing.

The Naval police, fire service and coastguard divers have begun rescue operations.

Meanwhile, relatives of the passengers rushed to the spot and vandalised a toll counter.

Since then, trawler movement has been suspended on the Mongla river.

Mongla Upazila Executive Officer (UNO) Nishat Tamanna said CCTV footage is being monitored to see if any passengers are missing.

