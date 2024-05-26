MP Azim murder: 3-member DB team reaches India

A three member DB team, led by Chief of the Detective Branch (DB) Harun Or Rashid, reaches Kolkata to investigate the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar on Sunday, 26 May. Photo: Colledted

A three-member team of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has reached Kolkata to investigate the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

The delegation, led by the Chief of the Detective Branch (DB) Harun Or Rashid, left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka this morning around 10am.

Besides the DB chief, Deputy Commissioner (Wari Division) Muhammad Abdul Ahad and Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahidur Rahman are part of the investigation committee.

During a short interaction with journalists before leaving the city, Harun said both Dhaka and Kolkata detectives are convinced that Akhtaruzzaman Shahin is the mastermind in the murder.

"Shaheen is believed to be in America at present. An application will be lodged through the Inspector General of Police to bring Shaheen back to the country," he said.

Regarding the visit to Kolkata, he said the team will first visit the crime scene today [26 May]. Later, they will interrogate Jihad Hawladar, a Bangladeshi national working as a butcher in Mumbai arrested earlier and confessed to his role in the crime.

The four-member Indian police delegation that came to Dhaka on 23 May is scheduled to leave today after wrapping up their investigation here.