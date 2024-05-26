MP Azim murder: 3-member DB team reaches India

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 11:35 am

Related News

MP Azim murder: 3-member DB team reaches India

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 11:35 am
A three member DB team, led by Chief of the Detective Branch (DB) Harun Or Rashid, reaches Kolkata to investigate the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar on Sunday, 26 May. Photo: Colledted
A three member DB team, led by Chief of the Detective Branch (DB) Harun Or Rashid, reaches Kolkata to investigate the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar on Sunday, 26 May. Photo: Colledted

A three-member team of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has reached Kolkata to investigate the murder of Jhenaidah-4  MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

The delegation, led by the Chief of the Detective Branch (DB) Harun Or Rashid, left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka this morning around 10am.

Besides the DB chief, Deputy Commissioner (Wari Division) Muhammad Abdul Ahad and Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahidur Rahman are part of the investigation committee.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During a short interaction with journalists before leaving the city, Harun said both Dhaka and Kolkata detectives are convinced that Akhtaruzzaman Shahin is the mastermind in the murder.

"Shaheen is believed to be in America at present. An application will be lodged through the Inspector General of Police to bring Shaheen back to the country," he said.

Regarding the visit to Kolkata, he said the team will first visit the crime scene today [26 May]. Later, they will interrogate Jihad Hawladar, a Bangladeshi national working as a butcher in Mumbai arrested earlier and confessed to his role in the crime.

The four-member Indian police delegation that came to Dhaka on 23 May is scheduled to leave today after wrapping up their investigation here.

Top News

DB chief / DB / MP Azim Murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The sharply styled fairing panels, striking tail and bright yellow colour make the XMR a head-turner. PHOTO: Yeafsun Mizan Chowdhury

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Blurring the line between sportbike and commuter

1h | Wheels
US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

2d | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

2d | Panorama
AI and nukes

AI and nukes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Europe's largest data warehouse in the hands of!

Europe's largest data warehouse in the hands of!

1h | Videos
Reason behind the China Taiwan conflict frequently

Reason behind the China Taiwan conflict frequently

14h | Videos
What was known about the wealth of former IGP Benazir

What was known about the wealth of former IGP Benazir

15h | Videos
Iran said the reason for the crash of Raisi's helicopter

Iran said the reason for the crash of Raisi's helicopter

16h | Videos